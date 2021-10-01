Gracie Awards Presenters Announced

Angela Yee, co-host of The Breakfast Club Morning Show, will be among the presenters at the 46th annual Gracie Awards next week presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. Here’s the full list of presenters.

Adam Rodriguez will present to Caitriona Baife.

Angela Yee will present to Selenis Leyva and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold will present to This Is Us

Candice Patton will present to Sara Sidner

Charissa Thompson will present to Erin Andrews

Devery Jacobs will present to SciGirls

Gabriel Iglesias will present to Gina Brillon

Hailie Sahar will present to Between the World & Me

Judge Judith Sheindlin will present to Robin Roberts

Kandi Burrus will present to Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager and Morgan Radford

Kelly Hu will present to Mobituaries: Anna May Wong – Death of a Trailblazer

Marin Hinkle will present to Eve Lindley and Shannon Thornton

Marla Gibbs will present to Black-ish

Medalion Rahimi will present to The Estelle Show and Julie Anne Robinson

Omose Ighodaro, AWM Foundation & Ford Motor Company Fund Scholarship Recipient to Mrs. America

Paula Madison and Dr. Imani Walker will present to Lindsay Czarniak and DeDe McGuire

Yvette Nicole Brown will present to Kelly Clarkson, Alexa Mansour and Aliyah Royale

The 46th Gracie Awards will stream exclusively at @AllWomenInMedia on Facebook.