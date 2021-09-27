Radio Mercury Awards Finalists

149 radio/audio spots and campaigns made it to the finals of the 30th anniversary Radio Mercury Awards. The 2021 finalists range from regional to large advertising agencies and radio stations. Entries were judged on their creativity, originality, execution and effective communication of a brand’s message.

“Every year, the Radio Mercury Awards shines a light on the best of the best in radio creative, and this year is no different,” noted Erica Farber, president and chief executive officer of the Radio Advertising Bureau. “This year’s finalists showcase a wonderful range of audio work that leverages the medium and delivers for the advertiser.”

The Radio Mercury Awards winners will be presented November 17 during a virtual ceremony. The full list of finalists can be found Here.