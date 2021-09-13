Streamline Publishing Promotes Parenti

Deborah Parenti is the new President of the Radio, TV & Podcasting Division of Streamline Publishing. Streamline media industry titles include Radio Ink, Radio + Television Business Report and Podcast Business Journal.

“Deborah has been a tremendous asset to Radio Ink for nearly 15 years and, more recently, has shown exemplary leadership in growing both RBR+TVBR and Podcast Business Journal into premier destinations for their readers,” said B. Eric Rhoads, Streamline Publishing founder Chairman/CEO. “With solid experience as a leader of radio stations in her home of Dayton, Ohio, and in Philadelphia, Deborah has proven that her expertise as a top-notch marketer and broadcast media sales and management professional can drive the growth of three distinct publications for the audio and visual media industries. We congratulate Deborah on this well-deserved promotion.”

Parenti has served as EVP/Publisher of what was formerly known as Streamline Publishing’s audio division since joining the company in January 2007. She assumed leadership of Radio + Television Business Report with its acquisition by Streamline Publishing in February 2013. The company launched Podcast Business Journal in the late 2010s.

“I am extremely honored and grateful to have the good fortune of working with Eric and our incredible team of professionals,” said Parenti. “The opportunity to engage with and learn from people across so many levels of a business I love, as well as the chance to make what I hope is a positive impact on it, is something I never take for granted.”

Streamline Publishing and its products impact two industries: radio/television/on-demand audio and the world of art and art collecting.