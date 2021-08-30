WEEI/NESN Fund Raising Success

The 19th annual ‘WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon,’ raised more than $3.8 million. The funds will benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“We’re completely inspired to see the New England community from so many different walks of life come together to support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s selfless mission,” said Tim Clarke, SVP/MM, Audacy Boston. “The annual ‘Jimmy Fund’ event is synonymous with this region and, in a year where we’ve faced adversity unlike any other, being able to unite with our audience to help strike out cancer is a true testament to our resiliency.”

The event was part of a 36-hour live broadcast during WEEI weekday programming, ‘The Greg Hill Show,’ ‘Gresh & Keefe,’ and ‘Ordway, Merloni & Fauria’ on August 24 and 25. The three shows were simulcast on NESN.