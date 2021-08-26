WQDR Raleigh Adds Co-host

Amanda Daughtry is the new co-host of the Q Morning Crew, working alongside veteran morning host Mike Wheless. Daughtry is a singer-songwriter from Nashville.

“Amanda has natural talent. She and Mike had instant chemistry which we could not deny. Together they are a winning combination,” said Mike Biddle, PD.

“I was raised on QDR and I am thrilled to be a part of such a legendary

station and to get to work with Mike Wheless,” said Daughtry.

Wheless is looking forward to teaming up with Daughtry, “Amanda’s personality and energy will surely catapult this show to new highs. She has an amazing gift with people.”