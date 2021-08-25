Varsity Network Offers App

The Varsity Network has partnered on an app focusing on college sports. The app is built and powered by Learfield a supplier of collegiate multimedia rights, licensing, technology and data.

Learfield is the athletics multimedia rightsholder to nearly 200 schools in which the live gameday broadcasts will originate. Any audio broadcast produced by Learfield for its school partners will be accessible to fans through The Varsity Network.

“Our app is a free, convenient way for college sports fans all across the country to consume gameday audio streams through one home base – The Varsity Network,” said Rick Barakat, EVP/Managing Director-Media & Partnerships Group. “College sports fans represent the largest fanbase in the U.S., and we’re thrilled to make this available as the 2021-22 season kicks off.”