And The 2021 Hall of Fame Nominees Are…

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has unveiled the Radio Hall of Fame 2021 nominees: 24 people and shows in six categories. The nominees were chosen by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee, with input from the radio industry and listeners.
Voting for inductees begins today in four of six categories: Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more), Active Local/Regional (10 years or more), Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more), and Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more). Those categories will be voted on by a panel of 600 industry professionals.
On July 26, listeners nationwide will vote on the other two categories, Music Format On-Air Personality and Spoken Word On-Air Personality. The winners in those categories will be determined by the public and the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee. The outcome of the listener vote will count as one vote among the committee votes. Listeners may vote once beginning Monday, July 26 at: www.radiovote.com.
2021 Radio Hall of Fame inductees will be announced Monday, August 16, and honored in-person at the 2021 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Chicago’s Wintrust Grand Banking Hall. Tickets will go on-sale Monday, August 16.
THE 2021 RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINEES TO BE VOTED ON BY INDUSTRY VOTING PANEL ARE:
Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)
John & Ken- KFI-AM / Los Angeles
Melvin Lindsey-Washington (The Quiet Storm)
Matt Siegel- KISS 108 / Boston
Brother Wease (Alan Levin)- Radio 95.1 / Rochester, NY
Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)
Laurie De Young-93.1 WPOC-FM /Baltimore
Mercedes Martinez-Mix 94.1 / Las Vegas
Elliot Segal-DC 101 / Washington, DC
Bob Stroud-97.1 The Drive / Chicago
Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)
Dr. Bobby Jones-host, The Bobby Jones Radio Show
Dan Patrick-host, The Dan Patrick Show
Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me-National Public Radio (NPR)
Suzyn Waldman-color commentator, New York Yankees Network
Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more)
Bob & Sheri-co-hosts, The Bob & Sheri Show
Kim Komando-host, The Kim Komando Show
Sid Mark-host, Sounds of Sinatra
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo-host, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo Show on SiriusXM
THE 2021 RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINEES TO BE VOTED ON BY LISTENERS/RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINATING COMMITTEE ARE:
Music Format On-Air Personality
Russ Parr-host,The Russ Parr Show
Javier Romero-morning host, AMOR 107.5, WAMR-FM /Miami
Alex Sensation-morning host, Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS)
Steven Van Zandt-host, Little Steven’s Underground Garage
Spoken Word On-Air Personality
Alex Bennett- morning host & talk show personality
Larry Elder-host, The Larry Elder Show, Salem Media
Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, co-hosts of Preston & Steve-93.3 WMMR / Philadelphia
Sally Jessy Raphael-talk show personality
Kraig T. Kitchin, Radio Hall of Fame chairman, commented: “I’m so thrilled to recognize our 2021 nominees, and look forward to our upcoming in-person induction ceremony in Chicago Thursday, October 28. We’ll not only welcome 2021 inductees, but we will also welcome and honor the 2020 inductee class on that special evening this fall.”
Dennis Green, Radio Hall of Fame’s Nominating Committee chair, added: “It is an honor to chair the Nominating Committee of the Radio Hall of Fame and recognize our industry’s most esteemed professionals and their tremendous achievements informing and entertaining audiences throughout their careers. We look forward to welcoming the 2021 inductees as well as the 2020 inductees to honor them in person this year in Chicago.”