And The 2021 Hall of Fame Nominees Are…

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has unveiled the Radio Hall of Fame 2021 nominees: 24 people and shows in six categories. The nominees were chosen by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee, with input from the radio industry and listeners.

Voting for inductees begins today in four of six categories: Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more), Active Local/Regional (10 years or more), Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more), and Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more). Those categories will be voted on by a panel of 600 industry professionals.

On July 26, listeners nationwide will vote on the other two categories, Music Format On-Air Personality and Spoken Word On-Air Personality. The winners in those categories will be determined by the public and the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee. The outcome of the listener vote will count as one vote among the committee votes. Listeners may vote once beginning Monday, July 26 at: www.radiovote.com.

2021 Radio Hall of Fame inductees will be announced Monday, August 16, and honored in-person at the 2021 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Chicago’s Wintrust Grand Banking Hall. Tickets will go on-sale Monday, August 16.

THE 2021 RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINEES TO BE VOTED ON BY INDUSTRY VOTING PANEL ARE:

Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)

John & Ken- KFI-AM / Los Angeles

Melvin Lindsey-Washington (The Quiet Storm)

Matt Siegel- KISS 108 / Boston

Brother Wease (Alan Levin)- Radio 95.1 / Rochester, NY

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

Laurie De Young-93.1 WPOC-FM /Baltimore

Mercedes Martinez-Mix 94.1 / Las Vegas

Elliot Segal-DC 101 / Washington, DC

Bob Stroud-97.1 The Drive / Chicago

Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

Dr. Bobby Jones-host, The Bobby Jones Radio Show

Dan Patrick-host, The Dan Patrick Show

Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me-National Public Radio (NPR)

Suzyn Waldman-color commentator, New York Yankees Network

Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more)

Bob & Sheri-co-hosts, The Bob & Sheri Show

Kim Komando-host, The Kim Komando Show

Sid Mark-host, Sounds of Sinatra

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo-host, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo Show on SiriusXM

THE 2021 RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINEES TO BE VOTED ON BY LISTENERS/RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINATING COMMITTEE ARE:

Music Format On-Air Personality

Russ Parr-host,The Russ Parr Show

Javier Romero-morning host, AMOR 107.5, WAMR-FM /Miami

Alex Sensation-morning host, Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS)

Steven Van Zandt-host, Little Steven’s Underground Garage

Spoken Word On-Air Personality

Alex Bennett- morning host & talk show personality

Larry Elder-host, The Larry Elder Show, Salem Media

Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, co-hosts of Preston & Steve-93.3 WMMR / Philadelphia

Sally Jessy Raphael-talk show personality

Kraig T. Kitchin, Radio Hall of Fame chairman, commented: “I’m so thrilled to recognize our 2021 nominees, and look forward to our upcoming in-person induction ceremony in Chicago Thursday, October 28. We’ll not only welcome 2021 inductees, but we will also welcome and honor the 2020 inductee class on that special evening this fall.”

Dennis Green, Radio Hall of Fame’s Nominating Committee chair, added: “It is an honor to chair the Nominating Committee of the Radio Hall of Fame and recognize our industry’s most esteemed professionals and their tremendous achievements informing and entertaining audiences throughout their careers. We look forward to welcoming the 2021 inductees as well as the 2020 inductees to honor them in person this year in Chicago.”