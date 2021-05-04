iHeartMedia Dayton Moving Downtown

The Historic Dayton Arcade will be the new downtown location of iHeartMedia Dayton operations. The move is expected to be completed by late September.

Dayton Market President Dave Litteral told WDTN.Com “We are thrilled to be part of the transformation of this historic landmark and bring our broadcast and digital operations to the heart of our city. Connecting our influencers, marquee talent and operation staff with the innovation Space and Arts Centers in the Arcade will cement our commitment to the Downtown Dayton Business District. It’s really the perfect location for iHeartMedia Dayton.”

In March, Radio Ink Reported on a similar move for iHeartMedia Cleveland.