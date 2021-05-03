Weekly Sales Revenue Trainer

P1 Learning’s Speed Marriott and the Swagger Institute’s Derron Steenbergen are joining together for Speed & Swagger: Ten-Minute Trainer. The program will feature guest trainers from in and outside broadcasting.

“People across the country say ‘I wish I had you in my ear more often’… and partnering again with Speed allows us the opportunity to provide weekly guidance and encouragement, and do it in short segments that will fit perfectly into the hectic, busy days of sellers. We’re excited for another chance to help!” said Steenbergen.

“Derron and are excited to keep the conversation going from Rising Above and hopefully provide a little motivation along the way” said Marriott.”

