iHeart Chooses Big Brothers Big Sisters

iHeartMedia selected Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for the Communities Spotlight Media Grant Program. That means BBBSA message of mentoring will be heard on all 850 iHeart radio stations through the end of the year.

A series PSAs has started running featuring voices of current youth (called “Littles”) will air on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021. The spots are focused on the need for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors, and most especially Black men.

“We appreciate the support of iHeartMedia and the opportunity to reach more volunteers and to share our message,” said Artis Stevens, President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. “With 30,000 kids still waiting for a mentor, the power of this message will inspire caring adults to get involved and support their local Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies.”

Stevens will also join iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network Advisory Board.

“Thousands of young people across the U.S. are facing social isolation due to the pandemic and the need for connection is even stronger within Black communities that were hardest hit,” said Tony Coles President of BIN: Black Information Network, and Division President – Metro Markets at iHeartMedia. “Through iHeart’s partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America we hope to increase equity for all youth, and especially those lacking male role models or those that have experienced loss due to the pandemic. Big Brothers Big Sisters has been positively influencing young lives for over a century and the need for male volunteers right now is critical to their mission.”