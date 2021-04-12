Bob & Sheri Losing Charlotte Station

After 29 years on WLNK in Charlotte, Radio One is taking the station in a different direction and will no longer carry the Bob & Sheri show after this month. Here’s what Sheri had to say about losing Charlotte.

Sheri Lynch said, “We are actively looking for a new Radio home in Charlotte. We love our listeners across America and around the world. Charlotte is home and will always be special. We want our fans to know they can continue to listen to us via our daily podcast, our off-air Oddcast, as well as streaming 24/7 at bobandsheri.com.”

Tony Garcia, who together with Lacey and Lynch owns NOW! Media, the company that syndicates Bob & Sheri, said, ““Charlotte is home for Bob & Sheri and WLNK was the springboard for their amazing success story. As we talk with broadcasters in the Charlotte Radio market, who want to connect with Women in a relevant and unique way, we will continue to serve AC, Classic Hits and Hot AC affiliates in 70 markets, engaging their listeners on-air, online and via Social Media.”

The show is heard on 70 stations across the country.