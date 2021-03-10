Entercom Spends $22.5 Million on Podcast Company

Podcorn is a podcasting marketplace that connects advertisers with podcast creators. Entercom is paying $22.5 million for Podcorn, $14.6 million upfront and a performance-based earnout over three years.

Entercom has been growing its podcast division by purchasing other companies, such as Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios.

Podcorn says its marketplace includes nearly 40,000 creators and has facilitated thousands of podcast ad campaigns.

Podcorn was founded by Agnes Kozera and David Kierzkowski after Google purchased their previous company FameBit, a marketplace for YouTube videos.

For now, Kozera and Kierzkowski will continue to run Podcorn and join Entercom’s leadership team.