33% Of All Americans Own a Smart Speaker

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Amazon Echo smart speaker

In another teaser promoting the Thursday 2PM Eastern Infinite Dial webinar, Edison Research says smart speaker ownership is up 22% over 2020. And, those that work from home are even more likely to own a device. Get all the details and some much-needed humor from Tom Webster and John Rosso by registering HERE.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here