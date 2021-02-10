GeoBroadcast Responds To Attacks

A plethora of filings opposing GeoBroadcast Solutions’ proposal to allow FM boosters to geo-target programming and advertising led the company behind the technology to respond and defend itself.

GeoBroadcast Solutions spokesperson Robert Udowitz said opposition to new technologies and innovation is a familiar story for those who’ve watched broadcast media evolve over the decades. Udowitz says, “the proposed rule change will enable those broadcasters who want to use technology to pursue radio geo-targeting, which we see as the entryway to a potential trove of economic improvement and business opportunities for each broadcaster.”

Udowitz says he recognizes some parties only see complexities and challenges with this new technology. “We see potential and the ability for the radio industry to finally join other media in the 21st Century to bring more targeted content and enable advertisers to reach specific audiences. The net result has great potential to promote localism, and to improve the balance sheet of the industry and we are excited to work closely with the industry to address the benefits and concerns.”

Comments can be submitted until March 12 HERE.