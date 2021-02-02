Skyview Says January Was Huge

Skyview Networks has announced that January, 2021 was the biggest month of growth in company history. The company touted the addition of several network sales partnerships as the reason, including The Weather Channel, The Associated Press, Hubbard Broadcasting and Carmen’s Calls.

Skyview said as a result of the additional partnerships Skyview’s weekly reach is now 153 million listeners and 9,000+ affiliate relationships.

Due to the growth, Skyview expanded its team with new hires including, Kristin Krahl as Director of Network Sales, Nicholas Maniscalo and Hailey Hole as Managers of Traffic Audio, Chuck Rowe and Julie Whitlow as Managers of Production Services, Lani Martinez as Manager of Business Analytics and Executive Services, and Thor Black as Associate of Research. Skyview also retained the services of Ron Rivlin and Chris Martinez for affiliate sales and Raul Colindres began as Vice President of Content Development and Syndication.

“In 2020, we took the time to learn and engage with each of our new partners, exploring all the possibilities and synergies we could leverage together,” said Steve Jones, President and COO of Skyview. “Moving into 2021, we are thrilled to bring these powerful networks to our advertisers, which will enhance our portfolio in reach, key markets, and expanded inventory opportunities with one-of-a-kind integrations.”

Executive Vice President of Skyview Networks, Jeanne-Marie Condo commented, “The addition of The Weather Channel, AP, Hubbard Broadcasting and Carmen’s Calls positions Skyview to command half the total audience reach in America and our strong music platform dominates with audiences A18-49 and 25-54. We are so proud to be the home of the largest news, weather and talk network in the country and continue to strive for the best in the client experience and ROI. It’s very exciting!”