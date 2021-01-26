Conservative Show Pulled. It’s Not What You Think.

David DiPietro’s one-hour Saturday morning Conservative talk show will no longer be heard on WECK-AM in Buffalo. The New York State Assemblyman Went on a Facebook rant that “this is how leftists censor Conservative Talk.” That’s not really what happened.

We reached out to the CEO of the company that owns WECK in Buffalo, Buddy Shula, who told us why he pulled the program. “Dave is a great guy and did zero wrong. He let me know his conservative platform right off the bat, and I was OK with that, but also was looking for the show to be a little more point, counterpoint. That really never came to fruition for whatever reason. I believe Dave reached out to the other side of the aisle, and they did not want to come on. As usual, we had great comments from the right and bad comments from the left every week. Nothing ever threatening for either side. They were just voicing their opinion. After I saw the Capitol riots, I decided that for the time being, we need to place the show on hiatus and informed Dave. He understood completely.”

Shula says he believes the message he sent to DiPietro may have gotten a little confused. “I had mentioned that I did not want to get threats or anything like that, as I saw what was going on in the Capitol, and he may have misunderstood that I was getting threats. Like I said, I never received any threats ever from either side.”

For the record WECK-AM is a music station, not a political talk station. Shula says he would have put a political show on hiatus no matter what side of the aisle was hosting it, after what he saw at the capitol.

Here’s what DiPietro posted to Facebook: ” Many of you have been wondering what happened to my radio show on WECK. The ratings and listenership were great! So much so, that WECK was going to expand the show to 2 hours! After the election, the owner received threats from Antifa types threatening to “burn down his station” if he did not remove me…..He could not risk losing everything he put his life into…He pulled the plug on the show….THIS is how leftists CENSOR CONSERVATIVE TALK….”