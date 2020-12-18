Independents Should Rethink Using Syndicated Shows

(By Ron Stone) How did local independent radio become repeaters for national syndication? The large broadcasters started pulling local programming almost immediately after consolidation in the mid-1990s, replacing it with national programming they created. The reason for this was clear. They paid horrendous multiples for radio stations and they needed to cut cost and fast. The mass elimination of local jobs (which continues to this day) by the mega broadcast groups bought them time. They eventually still paid a price via bankrupt companies. Local independent operators followed their lead and gladly took national syndicated programming to save money on local talent, not realizing what they were trading the savings for.

What no one realized at the time, was what was really in play. By giving up so much local inventory to syndication, independent radio was also giving the networks a tool that could and has been seriously used against independently owned radio stations. Large syndication now has access to inventory on almost every radio in America. This enables them to sell extremely cheap spots to large national clients, literally pennies of what stations once were paid by these same clients. Remember the day when clients like Home Depot, State Farm, GEICO and many others came to your stations air as national spot revenue? There is nothing more frustrating than seeing reports that these large companies are radio’s “number one” clients for spots aired and yet most independents never see a dime from any of them anymore. This in large part explains where radio’s revenue is gone, down from $16 billion in 1996, to perhaps as low as $10 billion in 2020. One does not have to look much further than cheap network spots for an answer.

Now, as hundreds of millions of dollars are coming down the pike to provide a “public service” to Americans about COVID, we discover that that independent radio is being left out again. We will of course be asked by the Ad Council to air free spots, but none of the cash raised by them for these spots is used to purchase ads on independents. To make it worse, as written in the trades yesterday, and originally reported by The New York Times, radio has been planned for the Department of Health & Human Services’ public education campaign specific to the COVID vaccines and their effectiveness and safety.

However, only one major company was chosen as a media partner, as was one for broadcast and one for digital. That major player appears to be deeply entrenched and you can bet that the inventory controlled by its network on your stations will be used to “get the message out” while the cash remains within its company coffers. This does not seem fair, because it is not fair, to the 15,000 radio stations owned by others. But we must accept the blame for this ourselves. We gave them access to our inventory years ago, and now we see the real price to be paid.

Adams Radio Group decided long ago that we would not accept advertising from any disrupter service than is seeking to disrupt local radio. We do not take ads from mega companies trying to harm our local businesses. We do not air ads for podcast created by other operators. We do not air network ads for large national clients that no longer buy spot radio. Now we must add to the list any message from a network that has removed our chances to compete for dollars being spent on COVID. To allow the

networks to continue moving money from spot to network, is equal to digging our own graves. At Adams, we review the logs for network spots closely and request replacements for those that do not meet our standards.

Every broadcaster must make their own decisions as to how they treat situations that are not in their own best interest, or not fair. In my opinion, it is clear, more than ever, that the best way to survive and thrive, is to reduce our dependency on syndication and take back our inventory. The fewer organizations that have access to the 12,000 stations not controlled by the mega companies the less risk of losing spot money to cheap network spots. Being more local may cost more to operate initially, but it will ultimately generate more revenue opportunities.

Radio revenue has declined every year since consolidation and the coming of age of major networks. We gave the power to the networks by accepting their syndication and products. We did the damage ourselves. We need to recognize this as an industry, and we need to reverse course soon if we ever want to see a fair system again. A system where large agencies and large advertisers work through all the national rep firms and give every radio station a fair chance to participate in national advertising being placed. This is critically important when the dollars placed are coming from American taxpayers.

Ron Stone is the CEO of Adams Radio Group and launched the Independent Broadcasters Association and can be reached at [email protected]