WAMU Content Creators Unionize 

Content creators at WAMU-FM, licensed by American University in Washington, D.C., voted unanimously to recognize SAG-AFTRA as their union. The newly formed bargaining unit will be made up of 80 employees, including hosts, reporters, producers, editors and engineers who create content for the news, programming and digital units.

The new bargaining unit will cover those who create content for all areas of the station, including DCist.com, The Kojo Nnamdi Show, 1A, The Big Broadcast, Hot Jazz Saturday Night and the podcasts Dish City, What’s With Washington and Diane Rehm: On My Mind.

They will now move forward to negotiate a first contract.

WAMU 88.5 is a National Public Radio member station serving the Washington, D.C., metro market since 1961.