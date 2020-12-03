LeBatard Out

This comes as no surprise as the relationship between ESPN and midday host Dan Le Batard seem to grow more confrontational over time. The last public battle erupted last month when Le Batard said he was blindsided when his producer Chris Cote was fired. On Thursday both sides announced they were getting a divorce.

It was back in 2018 that Le Batard and his crew signed a new “long-term deal” with ESPN. At the time the network touted that The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz was one of ESPN Radio’s top-rated programs, “heard by 2.2 million people a week in 258 stations in 151 markets.”

Le Batard will be leaving ESPN early next year, the final radio show will be January 4th.

Le Batard said, “Gracias to ESPN for unleashing Papi and Stugotz upon an unsuspecting America, and for lending its substantive credibility to our careening clown car. Can’t believe Stugotz finally achieved his dream of becoming a high-priced free agent. I’m forever indebted to Erik Rydholm, Matt Kelliher and their vibrant team for providing a creative oasis across a decade, and for expanding the Le Batard family to include so many brilliant colleagues who have become forever friends, bonded eternally by laughter and love. Want to also extend my gratitude to Chuck Salituro, Jimmy Pitaro, Traug Keller, Marcia Keegan, Connor Schell, Juan Diaz, Mike Foss, Amanda Gifford, Liam Chapman, Megan Judge, Elizabeth Fierman, the Hialeah-soaked crew at Imagina …and when did this become a droning acceptance speech instead of a quick goodbye? In short, thank you, Disney and ESPN, for a quarter century of absurd blessings. To our loyal army of concerned fans, and to everyone who walked along and played an instrument in our Marching Band to Nowhere, know that it is a very exciting time for us, not a sad one. And that you’ll be hearing our laughter again soon enough.”

“It was mutually agreed that it was best for both sides to move on to new opportunities and we worked together closely to make that possible,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president and executive editor. “We thank Dan for his many years and contributions to ESPN and wish him all the best going forward.”

On the network, Mike Greenberg will will move to 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET; Bart and Hahn will Join National ESPN Radio Lineup from 12 – 2 p.m.