Dallas/Fort Worth Holiday Flip

STAR 102.1 (KDGE-FM), is playing holiday music for listeners in the Dallas/Fort Worth community. iHeartMedia has rebranded the station for the season as -‘Your Home for the Holidays’.

“This year has not been easy, and we were ready to bring some joy and happiness to all of our Dallas/Fort Worth listeners with non-stop holiday music,” said Jay Shannon, PD.

On-air personalities Leigh Ann Adam, Jeremy Robinson, Amanda Flores, Rick O’Bryan and Anna De Haro will continue to host the station’s programming.