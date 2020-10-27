Entercom, SiriusXM Help To Fight Hunger

It’s all part of WhyHunger’s 35th Hungerthon drive. WhyHunger’s fundraising campaign launched Monday and runs through the holiday season. Here are the events the two audio companies are partnering on to help the organization.

Celebrity, Radio and Business Partnerships: Radio partners at Entercom New York and SiriusXM, nationally, as well as celebrity supporters including Yoko Ono Lennon, Billy Joel, Kenny Loggins, Tom Morello, FRZY, Molly Tuttle, Jesse Colin Young, MJ Songstress, Niko Brim, Sean McConnell and JoJo Brim, raise funds and awareness to invest in real solutions to end hunger and ensure everyone has the right to nutritious food. Additional partnerships include activations with sponsors vitafusion Gummy Vitamins, ADX Foundation/VME (Virtual Music Entertainment) and On The Move.

Charity Auctions & Merchandise Offerings: Consumers can bid on unique auction items and priceless experiences donated by musicians, athletes and celebrities through Charitybuzz starting in November. Additionally, signature WhyHunger merchandise, including exclusive John Lennon “Imagine There’s No Hunger” and Billy Joel items, are available as a gift with your Hungerthon donation.

Live Hungerthon Day: On November 24, WhyHunger will host its annual Live Hungerthon Day via radio partners at Entercom New York on stations including: WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM), WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), 1010 WINS (WINS-AM), WCBS-FM 101.1 (WCBS-FM), ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM), NEW 102.7 (WNEW-FM), and New York’s Country 94.7 (WNSH-FM). Live broadcasts feature interviews, auctions, exclusive Hungerthon merchandise and more. Donations are accepted online at hungerthon.org or via the volunteer-staffed phone room (1-800-5-HUNGRY). Entercom New York has supported WhyHunger’s Live Hungerthon Day since 1985.

Thanksgiving Virtual Race: On November 26, through charity app RunforGood.org, individuals can participate in a nationwide virtual Race to Give Thanks on Thanksgiving Day where they can run, walk or cycle 5.4 miles (in solidarity with the 54 million Americans who are food insecure) and raise funds to support Hungerthon. Registration will begin on October 26 at Hungerthon.org/Race.