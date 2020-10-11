Bonneville Suspends Host Over Tweet

Dori Monson has been suspended indefinitely by Bonneville in Seattle for a tweet mocking transgender people. Monson’s Twitter post came during the Washington gubernatorial debate between Governor Jay Inslee and challenger Loren Culp last Wednesday.

Monson tweeted: “Inslee: we follow science in WA. The state where I could go to Olympia tomorrow and change my birth cert to say I was a girl on 10/2/61 HAHAHAHAHA.”

Bonneville’s KIRO-FM and 710 AM ESPN are the flagship stations for Seattle Seahawks football. Monson’s been suspended from hosting the Seahawks’ pregame and postgame radio shows. He also hosts a daily show on KIRO Radio 97.3 FM from noon to 3 p.m.

The Seattle Times reports Monson was not on the air Friday