iHeart Launches New Sports Network

iHeartMedia has launched the iHeartSports Network that will deliver short-form sports reports to over 500 stations. The new network will feature Cris Collinsworth, Colin Cowherd, Dan Patrick, Joy Taylor and others. iHeart’s Premiere Networks also syndicates Fox Sports Radio which delivers long-form sports programming.

HSN will deliver short-form national, regional local sports reports to stations with these formats: rock, country, hip hop, class hits, news, talk and sports.

“This is a product driven network responding to the interests of our listeners,” said Greg Ashlock, President of iHeartMedia Markets Group. “People are passionate about sports and this will deliver the timely regional and local coverage they care most about along with the biggest national stories.”