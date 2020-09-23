Tim & Chelsea Score Over 20,000 Meals

What started out as an on air conversation between WIRK’s Tim Leary and Chelsea Taylor, resulted in a donation drive for the Palm Beach County Food Drive that raised enough money to buy 20,400 meals for those in need.

“It was so different doing a Food Drive virtually,” states Chelsea. “But our listeners are so cool, and so giving, it was just amazing to see such support!”

Leary said, “The drive turned around in 24 hours so we set a goal for $2,000 to help contribute. Then we got a call from Hicks and Motto law firm who said they were matching our goal with another $2,000. It was awesome to see the community come together to help buy meals for the Food Bank!”

The donations kept coming in until they had received $6,800…more than triple the original goal! The Palm Beach County Food Bank can purchase three meals for every dollar, which results in 20,400 meals.