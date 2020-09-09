Tony Bruno Canceled

After he said on his radio show that most of the guys in the NBA can’t even read, sports talker Tony Bruno has confirmed on Twitter that both his shows on SiriusXM and The Sports Map have ended. Here’s what he posted to Twitter…
