The Salem Radio Network is geared up for convention coverage, COVID style. This weeks Democratic National Convention and next weeks Republican National Convention will be 100% virtual/online because of the pandemic concerns.

SRN News and TOWNHALL News Unconventional Convention Coverage of the event in Milwaukee will pull together the networks full line-up of talkers and news pros.

• SRN News Capitol Hill correspondent Bernie Bennett will report live from Milwaukee all week.

• SRN News White House correspondent Greg Clugston will report from our Washington, D.C. bureau, anchoring Special Reports; including Tuesday evening when former Vice President Joe Biden is formally nominated.

• The network will provide un-anchored long form feeds of the floor speeches each night on SNN Right, the network long-form news channel.

• SRN will provide live anchored coverage of Biden’s acceptance speech Thursday night 8/20. The coverage will be anchored by White House correspondent Greg Clugston, with SRN’s Bernie Bennett in Milwaukee and commentary/analysis from former Arizona congressman J.D. Hayworth.

President Donald Trump will be formally nominated next week in Charlotte. SRN will announce details of the virtual GOP Convention coverage later this week.