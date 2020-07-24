Sports Debut In Eau Claire

98-7 The Fan, The Chippewa Valley’s Sports Station has debuted in Eau Claire. iHeartMedia Eau Claire switching the program Lineup.

Weekdays will start off with The Power Trip, then hosts John Kuhn and Dan Cole fill the middays with their programs, Drew & KB will take care of afternoon drive. Weekends will feature Fox Sports.

“The Chippewa Valley is often a house divided when it comes to Wisconsin and Minnesota sports teams,” said Dave DeVille, SVP Programming, iHeartMedia Eau Claire. “We’ve curated a home base station for all sports fans to enjoy.”