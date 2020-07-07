Smiley Says Daughter Shot in Houston

On Monday Syndicated radio host Rickey Smiley said his daughter is in the hospital after she was shot while in her car in Houston on her way to get something to eat. He said she’s going to be fine, and he’s headed to Texas to be with her.

According to Click2Houtson a Sunday night police report says three men and a woman were injured when someone opened fire in a Houston intersection following an argument. None of the injuries were life-threatening. The woman, who was in another car, and hit by a stray bullet was not named in the police report. The gunman has not been caught