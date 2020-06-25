Kudos Townsquare New Jersey

New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM) took home three awards from the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists this week, including best audio story, best news video, and best use of public records.

Reporter Dino Flammia won third place for the Herbert Morrison Award for best audio story, for his series on child mental health, giving parents actionable information about options for getting their children help.

Eric Scott, Director of Special Projects; Patrick Lavery, Afternoon Anchor; Dan Alexander, Digital Operations Specialist; and Louis C. Hochman, Digital Managing Editor, shared second place for the Gabe Pressman Award for best news video, for 2019’s “Opioids and Addiction” town hall, which included people in recovery as well as an online chat with resource providers.

Statehouse Correspondent Michael Symons won third place for the Tim O’Brien award for best use of public records, for “New Jersey’s incredibly shrinking property tax relief program,” which exposed the failures of a program to help taxpayers.

Brian Lang, Market President & Chief Revenue Officer for New Jersey 101.5 commented, “Covering the state of New Jersey is challenging—but never at New Jersey 101.5. Our managers, reporters and writers are dedicated to their craft and communicating all aspects of the story to our listeners, viewers and readers. We’re very proud to be recognized by our peers with these honors.”