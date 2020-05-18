Telling The COVID Story Webinar

RTDNA and the Freedom Forum Power Shift Project will host a free Webinar Wednesday May 27. The town hall-style discussion will look at how the COVID-19 story is being covered.

Audiences for news have surged over the last few months. The 1 P.M. event will feature a group of presenters representing the diversity of local broadcast and digital news, who will highlight the impact of local journalism and share ideas for stories, projects or initiatives to serve communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

More information and registration can be found here.