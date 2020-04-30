Should FCC Hold Off On Fee Increases

New Jersey Broadcasters Association President Paul Rotella believes so and has filed a letter on behalf of NJBA members with the FCC requesting the Commission hold off on raising regulatory fees at its next meeting May 13th.

Rotella says a fee increase is not warranted and it’s certainly not the appropriate time to put any further financial burdens on broadcasters. “Broadcasters have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19, with severe reductions in advertisement revenues. Most broadcasters have sustained declines of 60-70% in ad revenues and some have lost even more over the past two months. Indeed, some have had a vaporization of revenue altogether in the last 30 days. Even if the economy were restored tomorrow, it would take months to generate and invoice sponsor revenue, let alone receive it.”

Rotella highlighted the ongoing mission of local broadcasters saying: “Broadcasters support their communities in numerous ways that other industries cannot and often will not consider. Look at the local charities, ball clubs, community food drives, clothing drivers, blood drives promoted and sponsored by local broadcasters. Look how local broadcast helps small businesses attract customers and clients, boosting their sales, and creating jobs, as well as contributing to the overall fabric of their communities.”

