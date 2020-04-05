How To Get Your Share of Government Loans

This pandemic has certainly put a damper on advertising revenue. Business owners are saving every penny while consumers are told to stay at home indefinitely. In turn, radio stations are eliminating and furloughing staff, cutting salaries and halting 401K matches.

There is government assistance available but you have to know how to get to it before you have to turn the lights out in the studio.

Stephanie Few is a partner at the law firm of Womble Bond Dickinson. Stephanie has studied the CARES Act extensively. She’ll join Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti and Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan for a Facebook Live discussion Tuesday at 11:00AM. The event is free, you do not need to pre-register, and we’ll be taking your questions live on Facebook.

Make sure you highlight Tuesday, April 7th at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on your calendar, like us on Facebook, and we’ll see you on Tuesday.

