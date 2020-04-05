How To Get Your Share of Government Loans

This pandemic has certainly put a damper on advertising revenue. Business owners are saving every penny while consumers are told to stay at home indefinitely. In turn, radio stations are eliminating and furloughing staff, cutting salaries and halting 401K matches.
There is government assistance available but you have to know how to get to it before you have to turn the lights out in the studio.
Stephanie Few is a partner at the law firm of Womble Bond Dickinson. Stephanie has studied the CARES Act extensively. She’ll join Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti and Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan for a Facebook Live discussion Tuesday at 11:00AM. The event is free, you do not need to pre-register, and we’ll be taking your questions live on Facebook.
Make sure you highlight Tuesday, April 7th at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on your calendar, like us on Facebook, and we’ll see you on Tuesday.
And follow Womble Bond Dickinson on Facebook.
1. Eligibility: gross revenues under $5 million, less than 500 employees, + SBA small business criteria;
2. You need to download the application form. Link is here:
ttps://www.sba.gov/document/sba-form–paycheck-protection-program-borrower-application-form
Caution: things are moving fast–this should be a pdf that allows you to fill in the blanks. There are older samples on line.
2. You need the total payroll expense for 2019 from your bookkeeper. Divide this number by 12–this is your average monthly payroll for the form. Multiply by 2.5 for the loan amount.
3. Fill in rest of form Shareholders with 20% or more interest must be listed, each must certify the various check boxes (not on drugs, nor criminal, us citizen, etc.)
4. Add separate exhibits or adendums as needed;
5. Bang on door of your bank (if SBA lender), hand forms to him with tongs. The bank handles the rest.
THIS IS A GREAT IDEA BUT YOU MAY BE A FEW DAYS LATE. TODAY IS THE FIRST DAY YOU CAN SUBMIT ON THE OPPORTUNITIES TO GET FEDERAL HELP AND IT IS BASED ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVED BASIS. THIS HELP SHOULD OF HAPPENED LAST TUESDAY. GO TO SBA.COM WHERE THERE IS A LOT OF INFORMATION