Hubbard, Bonneville Working Together

This could be the first cross-company collaboration of its kind. In Seattle Bonneville’s news station KIRO-FM and three Hubbard music stations (KQMV-FM, KRWM-FM and KNUC-FM) have announced a partnership that will result in the music stations airing hourly local news updates about the coronavirus from KIRO.

In return, KIRO hosts will encourage listeners to pause from the news and listen to the music stations as a source of encouragement and relaxation in this extraordinary time. The collaboration starts tomorrow.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Hubbard stations,” said Mike Salk, Director of Programming for Bonneville Seattle Media Group. “To have KIRO Radio news played on three excellent music stations is an opportunity for us help our community stay informed in this unique time. And we can understand the need to take a break and listen to music to avoid feeling overwhelmed.”

“Music is a mood elevator and a source of inspiration for people when times are tough,” said Scott G. Mahalick, Market Manager for Hubbard Radio Seattle. “We’re proud to partner with Bonneville’s news, talk and sports radio stations in Seattle. Combined, we are able to offer the perfect balance of information and entertainment.”