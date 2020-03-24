RAB Launches Business Unusual

The world we’re living in changed on a dime less than two weeks ago. And as part of its Radio It’s On campaign, The Radio Advertising Bureau has launched a new section on RAB.com focused on today’s extraordinary times that includes materials radio sellers can use immediately.

The new section titled Business Unusual: Best Practices For When It’s Not Business As Usual includes a newly released white paper titled “Advertising During Difficult Times,” pertinent articles and blogs, Radio It’s On social media campaign, relevant research studies, creative resources, and other marketing and training tools that RAB members can use and share with their advertising clients.

The RAB has also announced a webinar series called Business Unusual which is free to members.

Webinar 1: Business Unusual Requires Exceptional Communication – How To Talk To Your Advertisers Now

Webinar 2: How To Craft Your Messaging In Times of Uncertainty

Webinar 3: Work From Home (WFH) Strategies To Maximize Productivity In Your New Office

The series launches with the first Webinar today at 11 a.m. CST.

