WSKO, Syracuse Mets Extend Partnership

The Syracuse Mets are continuing their arrangement with Cumulus Media for three more years. The deal keeps WSKO-AM (The Score 1260 AM) as the flagship radio station for all the team’s home and away games, and includes coverage of the Triple-A All-Star Game and Triple-A National Championship. The Syracuse Mets is a minor league affiliate of the New York Mets.

Michael Tricarico will return for his third full season in the Syracuse Mets broadcast booth and his second season as the lead play-by-play voice of the Mets. Evan Stockton will join Tricarico in the broadcast booth this season.

“We are so proud to continue our partnership with the Syracuse Mets and the long heritage of broadcasting our local team,” Cumulus Syracuse VP/Market Manager Beth Coughlin said.

The Syracuse Mets open the 2020 season on the road, Thursday, April 9, against the Pawtucket Red Sox at 5:05 p.m. Radio coverage begins with the pregame show at 4:50 p.m.