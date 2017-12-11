The Radio Executive of the Year

It will come as no surprise that Radio Ink has chosen Entercom CEO David Field as the 2017 Radio Executive of The Year. Field orchestrated one of the most successful radio mergers of all time in 2017, which helped create one of the industry’s largest companies and may also have put the entire radio industry in a position to change how it’s perceived by big advertisers.

Field is now running a company that is not saddled with debt and he’s promised to use his new platform to promote the radio industry as much as his own company.

Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti said “There could have been only one choice for Radio Ink’s Executive of the Year and that was David Field. With the acquisition of the CBS radio stations and his “hit the ground running” initiatives, he has clearly demonstrated remarkable leadership and executive skills. We are proud to honor him and look forward to following the story he is crafting for Entercom and the industry.”

Emmis CEO Jeff Smulyan, our 2001 Radio Executive of The Year, tells Radio Ink, “I can’t think of anyone better to lead the renaissance of radio than David. His passion and intellect give him the perfect combination to guide the industry into the future. I’ve known David and his Dad, Joe for many years. Their commitment to our industry and our people will serve our future very well. He’s the perfect recipient of this Award.”

This is Field’s 2nd time being honored as The Radio Execuive of The Year (2006). He will appear on the cover of the January 8, 2018 issue of Radio Ink magazine.

Here is a list of our past Executive of The Year honorees.

1993 Gary Fries

1994 Mel Karmazin

1995 Eddie Fritts

1996 James DeCastro and Scott K. Ginsburg

1997 Bob Sillerman

1998 Steven Hicks

1999 Lowry Mays

2000 Mays Brothers

2001 Jeff Smulyan

2002 Larry Wilson

2003 Lew Dickey

2004 Bob Neil

2005 John Hogan

2006 David Field

2007 Peter Smyth

2008 Jerry Lee

2009 Charles Warfield

2010 Bruce Reese

2011 Dan Mason

2012 Ed Christian

2013 Jose Valle

2014 Steven Price

2015 Don Benson

2016 Larry Wilson

2017 Caroline Beasley

