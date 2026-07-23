Elguezabal Joins Norsan Media’s Sunshine State Sales Force

Norsan Media has named Eddy Elguezabal Vice President of Sales and Operations for Florida, tasking him with revenue growth and daily operations across Orlando and Jacksonville. He joins Norsan after a brief stint at iHeartMedia starting in 2025.

Before iHeart, Elguezabal spent more than 30 years at Univision, where he rose to President/GM of TelevisaUnivision’s Orlando and Tampa properties. He previously led Univision/Philadelphia as GM, and served as Director of Sales for that market as well as Univision’s Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham operations. He started as an account executive in Miami.

Norsan Media President Edgar Saucedo said, “Eddy’s strategic track record and collaborative leadership make him an excellent addition as we grow our Florida operations and deliver value to our audiences and advertisers.”

Elguezabal said, “I am excited to join Norsan Media and work with the talented Florida team to build on our success and serve the Hispanic community.”