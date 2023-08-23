Colorado Public Radio Is First In US News To Earn JTI Certification

Colorado Public Radio is officially the first US media outlet to receive the Journalism Trust Initiative certification, an international standard developed to combat disinformation and reward journalistic transparency and honesty.

To earn this certification, CPR engaged in a comprehensive self-assessment of its editorial practices, following JTI’s guidelines. The process was then independently audited by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM), affirming CPR’s compliance with JTI’s international standard.

As of July 2023, 100 media outlets globally have completed the JTI self-assessment, and 17 publishers have reached the level of certification. In the US, more than 100 media outlets have initiated the process, with 13 completing the self-evaluation phase.

CPR News Executive Editor Kevin Dale stated, “Our credibility is paramount in our news coverage. We take great care as we report and produce news stories. Going through this process is an endorsement of our standards, but also helps us ensure our values are understood inside and outside of the newsroom.”

AAM CEO and Managing Director Tom Drouillard, “AAM is proud to verify that Colorado Public Radio has met the requirements surrounding transparency, professionalism, and accountability to earn certification from the Journalism Trust Initiative.”

RSF USA Executive Director Clayton Weimers, “The US is proving to be one of the biggest growth opportunities for JTI. We congratulate CPR for paving the way for many more media outlets who embark on this process. The transparency and best practices demonstrated by adopting the JTI are worthwhile in and of themselves, but the effort is also starting to be rewarded with tangible external benefits. JTI enthusiasm is growing among advertisers, tech platforms and other industry partners, opening the door to expanded revenue stream, audience growth, and more.”