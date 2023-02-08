Helping The Earthquake Victims

The Salem Radio Network is joining forces with non-profit international relief agency Food For The Poor to rush aid to Turkey and Syria where two massive earthquakes struck on Monday, Feb. 6th. Over 8,000 people were killed by the earthquakes, thousands injured. Freezing weather conditions are further endangering survivors and complicating rescue efforts as more than 100 aftershocks have struck the region.

FTP is working with trusted partners to bring aid to the countries as soon as possible. They include: MAP International (Medicines and supplies); Brother’s Brother (Medicines and supplies); Feed My Starving Children (Rice casserole meals) and Water Mission (Safe water)

FFTP is launching a campaign with SRN talk show hosts and radio partners to raise funds to provide assistance.

SRN News and TOWNHALL News, will also help generate emergency relief, with support from Tom Tradup V.P./News & Talk Programming SALEM Radio Network (SRNnews.com).

Food For The Poor President/CEO Ed Raine states: “The images of the damage are shocking and the stories of survivors crying out for help are heartbreaking,” said FFTP President/CEO Ed Raine. “We know firsthand from responding to catastrophic disasters, such as the August 2021 earthquake in Haiti, that urgent help is needed and that the scale of the response needs to be enormous. We’re committed to working with our partners to help in a meaningful way.”