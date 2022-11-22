Changes at Audacy’s BetQL

Audacy’s EVP of Programming Jeff Sottolano announced on Monday that Matt Volk will be leaving Audacy at the end of this year. Sottolano hired Volk two years ago to oversee the build out of Audacy’s BetQL Network. Volk is returning Boston where he’s taken a job in sports Television.

As a result of Volk leaving, Danny Freisinger will be elevated to VP, Sports and have operational oversight of Audacy’s 2400Sports podcast network, according to a memo Sottolano sent out to staff. Freisinger will also lead Audacy’s sports editorial and video content teams and partner with Sports Format VP Spike Eskin on new multi-platform content development for internal and external distribution platforms. 2400Sports VP/Executive Producer Lena Glaser will continue to lead our prestige/national podcast shows, talent and content development.

Finally, Sottolano said Mitch Rosen has been “instrumental to the launch and growth of the BetQL Network, serving as its Director of Operations.” Rosen will be elevated to the role of VP, BetQL Network. He will oversee BetQL Brand Manager Andrew Williams and our team of talent, producers and writers. He will also work closely with Mike Dee to grow our sports book relationships and increase external distribution of the network. Mitch will continue in his role as Brand Manager of WSCR-AM in Chicago.