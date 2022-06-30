Tom Barnard Retiring

KQRS Minneapolis morning show personality and Radio Hall of Famer Tom Barnard is retiring. His final morning broadcast will be December 23, 2022.

“Hometown hero Tom Barnard has defined morning radio stardom for the better part of many Minnesotans’ lifetimes,” said Brian Philips, Chief Content Officer, Cumulus. “He is the mastermind behind tens of thousands of hours of laughter, irreverence and thought-provoking conversation. We thank Tom for the glory he has brought KQRS during his remarkable run.”

Barnard, a Minneapolis native, has been a fixture on KQRS since 1986. In 2006 he was honored with a Marconi Award for Large Market Personality of the Year. Barnard began his radio career in 1971 and has also enjoyed a successful voiceover career. In 2017, he was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame and in 2018 entered the Pavek Museum, honoring Minnesota Broadcasters.

“This is the end of an era. Tom dominated morning radio in the Twin Cities for decades. We are very appreciative of his innumerable contributions and wish him all the best in his next chapter,” said Shelly Malecha Wilkes, VP/MM, Cumulus Minneapolis