KFH Centennial Celebration

KFH Radio (KFH-AM/FM) in Wichita is 100 years old. The station is the oldest commercially licensed radio station in Kansas.

“As the oldest radio station in Kansas, KFH Radio is very much a key piece of a fabric of this region and the city of Wichita,” said Jackie Wise, SVP/MM. “We’re honored to have been able to carry that baton for 100 years now, serving our community in key moments throughout history. We’re proud of the role we play in Wichita and look forward to celebrating our centennial anniversary alongside our loyal listeners.”

KFH Radio will kick off its 100th anniversary celebration by welcoming special guests as part of its on-air programming. The station will also be airing short form audio clips that spotlight some of the most memorable moments in station and Wichita history.

The state of Kansas has declared May 26 as “KFH Day,” which will recognize the station’s place in Wichita history and the role it plays in the community. The station has also added a historical content series on its Facebook page.