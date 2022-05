After nearly five months dominating the top slot on the Media Monitors list, Indeed has been replaced. Progressive has knocked Indeed into the number two slot.

The jobs site was number one for weeks on end, airing 60,000 plus spots most weeks. This week Indeed tallied 51,955 spots.

Looking at the rest of the list: Progressive is number one with 54,339, Upside checking in at third with 49,687 followed by ZipRecruiter at 46,091 and NHTSA National Highway Traffic Safety Admin 45,000.