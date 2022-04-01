CRG Feeding Ohio Hungry

The Columbus Radio Group raised more than $30,000 to help the Mid-Ohio Food Collective. The “March For Meals” covered nearly 16 miles across Columbus to raise money for food and awareness of the hunger problem in central Ohio.

Personalities and staff from CRG stations: Sunny 95, Qfm96, Mix 107.9, and Rewind 103.5/104.3; partnered with the central Ohio Mark Wahlberg family of automotive dealerships in the effort. Every dollar donated provides up to $9.50 worth of food and groceries so families can put healthy meals on their tables.

The donations given by both listeners and local business sponsors translated into $30,457 worth of healthy food for those in need and bins full of non-perishables.