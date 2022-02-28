Baltimore Station Comes Up Big

WWMX-FM in Baltimore raised $1.3 million to benefit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center during its 33rd annual radiothon.

“Mix 106.5 has been a long-time champion for families and kids in Maryland and year after year, we are excited that the radiothon supports the vital, life-saving mission of Johns Hopkins Children’s Center,” said Tracy Brandys, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Baltimore. “With the uncertainty in our world in the weeks leading up to the radiothon, we weren’t sure what to expect, but Maryland residents came through again! We’re thankful for the generosity of our listeners and sponsors who helped raise an amazing amount for Johns Hopkins kids!”

“While things were slightly more normal than last year, we still weren’t sure what to expect, but Maryland and Baltimore listeners turned out and made this the second biggest radiothon since it began in 1989,” said Tom Cook, Brand Manager, Mix 106.5. “We learned a lot last year and that helped make this year even more smooth behind the scenes.”

“We are so thankful for the generosity of the listeners and callers, as well as Mix 106.5, our volunteers and staff who helped make this event such a success,” said David Hackam, M.D., Ph.D., co-director and pediatric surgeon-in-chief, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.