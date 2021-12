The 4th annual KUIC Radiothon for Leaven Kids raised $39,493. The money benefits Leaven Kids an after-school mentoring and tutoring program in the Sacramento Valley.

“I’d like to thank our listeners, our community members, the Leaven Kid’s staff, and our staff at KUIC for making this possible,” said Phil D’Angelo, SVP/MM. “I’m extremely proud of their efforts to make these kids’ lives a little better.”

The Radiothon on Giving Tuesday, aired live from 5am to 7pm.