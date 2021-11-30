Thousands Of Turkeys Feeding Philly

Classic Rock 102.9 legendary Morning Personality John DeBella’s annual Turkey Drop was a success. More than 9,000 Turkeys were collected in the one-day food gathering event.

“When I did this for the first time 39 years ago and only collected 300 turkeys, I never could have imagined numbers this big,” said DeBella. “Prior to going on the air this year our cash donations were 5 times higher than they were last year. Let the outside press say what they will about Philadelphia; the DeBellaware Valley takes care of its own.”

The event benefits Cityteam Philadelphia, a local non-profit organization that provides holiday meals and services for people in need.