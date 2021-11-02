Former Interep CEO Ralph Guild Passes

Radio Ink has learned that former Interep CEO Ralph Guild passed away Monday. Guild created Interep Radio in 1981. In 1986, under Guild’s stewardship, Interep launched Group W Radio Sales, which ultimately became CBS Radio Sales.

Other rep companies created by Interep include ABC Radio Sales, HHW Radio, D&R Radio, Clear Channel Radio Sales, and Interep Marketing Group, the first national business development division.

Ralph Guild joined McGavren Radio, a radio advertising representation firm based in San Francisco, in the late 1950s and, shortly thereafter, opened up the company’s first east coast office in New York. The company was renamed McGavren Guild, and Guild was named President and COO in the late 1960s.

Here is some of the early comments we’ve received from Guild’s friends:

Ralph was a very generous person. He was always the first person to buy into any new idea to help radio. Most people probably don’t know how passionate he was about finding out how radio advertising works. He worked with the Wharton School at Penn to finance a myriad of programs with the best of the best researchers. He loved new ideas!

Jerry Lee

Former WBEB Philadelphia owner

The Radio industry has lost of its greatest innovators and transformative leaders with the passing of Interep Chairman Ralph Guild. Ralph embrace and committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Radio long before it became important in recent years. His commitment to serving African American and Hispanic broadcasters was without equal.

Under Ralph Guild’s leadership and commitment, The Power of Urban Radio was born over 30 years and it continues to thrive. My 15 years working for Ralph Guild at Interep were the best professional years of my life.. Along with being the visionary leader, he was the most generous, kind, warm, and fun-loving person.

Sherman K. Kizart

(former Senior Vice President/Director of Urban Radio-Interep)

Managing Director

Kizart Media Partners