Progressive Tops Radio Chart

The Insurance giant moved up from third to the top spot on the Media Monitors chart lat week, airing 58,557 commercials on radio stations across the country. Here are the top five advertisers for the week…

The Home Depot jumped back into the top five with a second place finish airing 53,413 commercials. Indeed dropped from 1st to third for the week with 53,100 spots. Wendy’s was the top fast food chain, airing 42,569 commercials, good for the fourth spot on the list last week. And rounding out the top five was the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with 33,090.