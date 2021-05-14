The Sports Hub & Bruins Ink Agreement

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ) and The Boston Bruins have reached a new multi-year agreement extending their partnership contract. The Beasley Media station will remain the flagship for the Bruins Radio Network.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the Boston Bruins and to be able to share our passion for the Bruins with our loyal New England fans,” said Mary Menna, VP/MM. “We are so excited to be back in the TD Garden cheering the Bruins on to the Playoffs.”

In addition to broadcasting all Bruins games the station will continue to air 30-minute pre- and post-game shows along with the two-hour weekly program, ‘The Hockey Show’ which airs on Saturday mornings during season.

“When the Sports Hub launched in 2009, we were committed to bringing our Bruins programming to another level,” said Rick Radzik, PD. “Now, 12 years into our relationship, we’ve both achieved some great successes.”

“The Bruins are excited to extend our partnership with 98.5 The Sports Hub and Beasley Media Boston,” said Cam Neely, Bruins President. “The Sports Hub consistently delivers quality game broadcasts and comprehensive hockey coverage for our fans, and they have been crucial in joining our efforts to grow the game of hockey throughout New England.”